 »   »   » RIP: Rani Mukerji’s Father Ram Mukerji Passes Away

Actress Rani Mukerji's father, veteran filmmaker Ram Mukerji, reportedly breathed his last at 4 AM on Sunday morning in Mumbai. He was not keeping well since the past couple of years.

He was a prominent director, producer and screenwriter in Hindi and Bengali cinema. Rani Mukerji always had her father by her side.

Reportedly, the veteran filmmaker's body will be brought to his residence Janki Kutir shortly and the cremation will take place at 2 PM at Vile Parle Pawan Hans.

This year has been unfortunate for B-town as we lost many gems like Vinod Khanna, Om Puri, Kundan Shah, Lekh Tandon and few others.

Our deepest condolences to Rani Mukerji's family. May her father's soul rest in peace.