 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Birthday Special! View Rare & Unseen Pictures Of The Baadshah Of Bollywood

Shahrukh Khan Birthday: Unknown Facts from King Khan's life | FilmiBeat
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan celebrates his 52nd birthday today on November 2, 2017 and a sea of fans have thronged to his bungalow Mannat since early morning and the crowd will only grow until the actor steps out and waves to his fans and gives flying kisses to all, while holding little AbRam in his arms.
Shahrukh Khan has entertained the masses since close to 3 decades now and he's the only actor who has fans across all ages. Children, youth, middle aged and old people love him equally and he's the best of the best India has ever produced. Check out these rare and unseen pictures of the Baadshah of Bollywood below. It'll bring a sense of nostalgia on this special day!
SRK-Anupam
Shahrukh Khan and Anupam Kher have played the role of father and son in several movies.
SRK-Sonali
The Baadshah of Bollywood, SRK has a hearty laugh with Sonali Bendre.
The King
Shahrukh Khan celebrates his today on November 2, 2017 and he's 52 years old.
The Best Entertainer
SRK has been entertaining not only India, but the whole world since close to 3 decades now.
Happy Meal
Shahrukh Khan has a meal along with the crew at the sets of his movie.
Fanfare
As always, Shahrukh Khan gets mobbed by fans wherever he goes!
SRK-Karisma
Shahrukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor pose together for a picture.
Akshay-SRK-Saif
Shahrukh Khan poses alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.
Eye Candy
Shahrukh Khan is an eye candy in all of his pictures. Isn't he, peeps?
Hard Work
SRK has really worked very hard to reach this pinnacle of success that he's enjoying now.
Rare Pic
A picture of Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker and many others in one frame.
Best Couple
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan are the best couple in Bollywood.
Mannat
As of today, Mannat will be filled with people screaming and chanting his name.
Fauji SRK
An old picture of Shahrukh Khan from the sets of his TV seriel Fauji.
Smile Please
Shahrukh Khan clicks a picture of Farah Khan and Karan Johar at his residence.
Young SRK
SRK looks so different in this flashback picture, right?
So Sweet
Right from his childhood day to adulthood, he's always remained the most handsome dude.
Cricket Star
An old picture of Shahrukh Khan playing cricket during his college days.
Happy Birthday
We wish Shahrukh Khan a very happy 52nd birthday!
