 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan On S*xual Harassment: The Sad Part Is It Could Be Happening Right Under Your Nose

Bollywood actors like Richa Chadha, Kangana Ranaut have openly discussed about the issue of sexual harassment in Bollywood. Recently, Shahrukh Khan too gave his opinion on the same subject.

The superstar, in an interview to a daily, said that we should respect the emotions of the women who faced it.

Here's What King Khan Said We should not just let it be about ‘Oh this man behaved like this' and ‘This is so shocking,' or all of that. We Should Respect The Emotion But we should respect the emotion of the women taking such a strong step in coming out, and being so brave, and help stop this from happening in our individual industries. It Could Be Happening Under Your Nose The sad part of it is that you don't know if it could be happening right under your nose. Very Recently Richa Chadha gave a very bold statement about sexual harassment in Bollywood, she told HT, ''We will lose a lot of heroes and several people will lose their lives' work, their legacies. I think that's what people will attack -- they can't attack them monetarily, so they will go after the legacies. And it will happen, I would think in the next four-five years." In Hollywood It Is Easier If someone suffers the loss of livelihood apart from emotional trauma, why will they come forward? In Hollywood,it is easier as actors get royalty. But In Bollywood... ''I don't see that happening immediately given the culture of naming and shaming in our country. But when it happens, as it is happening in Hollywood right now, the entire power structure will change. People, who you see making feminist films and claiming to be progressive etc, they will all come tumbling down.''

She added, ''It is very sexy to say, 'Bollywood, ye gire hue log. They do this for work, they are just a cesspool for parties and all. We have a very fertile imagination when it comes to Bollywood. But we refuse to look at others. The press has a role in this - they should not be jumping on a hashtag.''

''The press should be consistently creating a support system for the victim to come forward to say 'this happened to me and he did that'. The judiciary has a role. I once met a rapist who said 'mereko to bus saat saal ki sazaa hogi and then I am back to a normal life', no remorse whatsoever."