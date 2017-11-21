 »   »   » SHE ISN'T JEALOUS AT ALL! Iulia Vantur Likes Katrina Kaif's Picture Shared By Salman Khan

Last night, Salman Khan shared a still of Katrina Kaif from 'Swag Toh Dekho' song from Tiger Zinda Hai and captioned it as, "Ufff! @KatrinaKaif ka SWAG toh dekho! #SwagSeSwagat @TigerZindaHai."
And guess who agreed with Salman's words about his ex? His rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Surprised? So are we! But we gotta' proof for you folks...
The Instagram Picture Which Said It All
While Salman couldn't stop raving about Kat's swag in this picture, his current flame Iulia didn't mind either.
Ex Files
For those who ain't aware, Iulia's boyfriend Salman and Katrina Kaif shared a past. The duo were in a relationship before Kat fell for Ranbir and what happened next is known to all.
She Isn't Insecure At All
Initially, there were rumours that Ilulia wasn't happy with Salman's closeness to Katrina and him working with his ex-girlfriend. But, Iulia's recent gesture of liking Kat's picture has put all those speculations to rest.
Damn Those Rumours
Earlier, one even heard that Iulia was insecure about Katrina and even flew to Abu Dhabi while the ex couple were shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai there.
Under One Roof
Recently, Iulia and Katrina found themselves under one roof when Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma recently throw a bash to celebrate his and his in-laws' wedding anniversary and it seems all's well between the two ladies.
When Salman Couldn't Stop Praising Katrina
Recently, when a leading news channel asked Salman about Katrina, the actor was all praises for her and told them, "I've had a great time working with Katrina Kaif. She's lovely. She's worked so hard in the film that I feel... uff. She's like a humma. She keeps on working, working and working. So when you will actually see the action sequences, she has done it like on a different level altogether. She has done most her stuff by herself and kind of risky stuff as well."