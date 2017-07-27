 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Her Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Live It Up In New York City! View Pictures

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The lovely Sonam Kapoor is in New York City along with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja and the couple have been posting several pictures from the big apple on their Instagram handle. From visiting the Hyde Park to Manhattan and Washington Square Park, they've been there and done that!
Check out the pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja chilling out in New York City below!
City Of Blinding Lights
New York is a city which never sleeps and attracts millions of tourists every year.
Story first published: Thursday, July 27, 2017, 15:51 [IST]
