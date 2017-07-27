 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Her Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Live It Up In New York City! View Pictures

Sonam Kapoor & Her Boyfriend Anand Ahuja Live It Up In New York City! View Pictures

The lovely Sonam Kapoor is in New York City along with her boyfriend Anand Ahuja and the couple have been posting several pictures from the big apple on their Instagram handle. From visiting the Hyde Park to Manhattan and Washington Square Park, they've been there and done that!

Check out the pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja chilling out in New York City below!

NYC Diaries

Sonam Kapoor and her boyfriend Anand Ahuja are having fun in New York City.

Washington Square Park

The duo visited the Washington Square Park and the picture looks lovely!

NYC

The street of New York City has its own charm.

Live It Up

Sonam Kapoor is really living it up in NYC.

Hyde Park

Sonam Kapoor also visited the iconic Hyde Park in NYC.

Witty Antics

Sonam and her boyfriend Anand are seen doing some witty antics.

City Of Blinding Lights

New York is a city which never sleeps and attracts millions of tourists every year.

Anushka Sharma

Sonam Kapoor also met Anushka Sharma in New York. So cool right?

Long Stay

We guess she'll stay in NYC for a couple of more weeks.

Happy Sonam

She's happy that she is away from the hustle bustle of everyday life back home.

Sonam Kapoor
Story first published: Thursday, July 27, 2017, 15:51 [IST]
