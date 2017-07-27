 »   »   » BOYFRIEND GOALS! Varun Dhawan Is Quite Protective Of His GF Natasha Dalal Because Of This Reason

Varun Dhawan has delivered box office hits repeatedly and is considered to be one of the most bankable stars in today's times. On the personal front, the young lad is in a steady strong relationship with Natasha Dalal.

The actor has never denied about Natasha but has avoided speaking about her when asked by media. However, recently on Neha Dhupia's chat show, Varun spoke at length about why he is so discreet about his personal life.

I Have Never Hidden About My Relationship Varun quipped, "I have never hidden about my relationship, I have been spotted at several occasions." But Constant Media Limelight Can Spoil Things He said, "I have never spoken about it openly, that's because the media makes different stuff and versions with it. They make you fight, break up, patch up, this and that." She (Natasha) Is Not From The Film Line "And she is not from the film line and as much as I can protect her from the crazy ogling, logging everything." Varun's Reality Check The actor added, "I am protecting my personal life because for me that's my sanctity. When I am done with shooting and home, that's my reality check." Are They Planning To Get Married Soon? To this Varun replied, "Honestly, we have not thought that much ahead." When You Feel Connected To Someone He further said, "I just want to say that some times you find that someone and that connection is formed. Then everything else you think beyond an end of the life, it actually doesn't matter. Certain relationships get there. There are certain connections and bonds which will pull you and make you do these things, you will not do for everyone."

Aww, isn't that really cute of Varun? After all which girl wouldn't want her beau to be as loving and caring as him!

