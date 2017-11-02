 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Reveals Why Actors Should Stop Behaving Like, 'Main Kar Lunga, Meri Picture Hai'!

Over the years, the three Khans of Bollywood- Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir remain unbeatable when it comes to stardom and achieving box office numbers.

In recent times, if there is one Gen X star who comes close to achieving this feat then it has to be Varun Dhawan who is currently on a professional high after delivering 9 back-to-back hits in his 5-year career span till now.



Recently in a podcast interview, the 'Judwaa 2' actor was quizzed about whether the stars of today will be as big as the Khans. Here's what he had to say...

