 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Reveals Why Actors Should Stop Behaving Like, 'Main Kar Lunga, Meri Picture Hai'!

Over the years, the three Khans of Bollywood- Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir remain unbeatable when it comes to stardom and achieving box office numbers.
In recent times, if there is one Gen X star who comes close to achieving this feat then it has to be Varun Dhawan who is currently on a professional high after delivering 9 back-to-back hits in his 5-year career span till now.
Recently in a podcast interview, the 'Judwaa 2' actor was quizzed about whether the stars of today will be as big as the Khans. Here's what he had to say...
Audience Is The King
Varun said, "It's up to the audience, the deciding power is with the audience. If you want to see different films run, it is in the audiences' hands. Every problem or everything you feel that's part of the film industry, the change is within the audience. And the audience will say ‘Humko achi picture dikhao, hum chalayenge' which I believe is true. The audience and the society have to accept that."
No Starry Attitude, Please
"I'll tell you what I feel the problem is, I feel we give less credit to our directors. I think putting all the pressure on the actor always is wrong. And the actor should also stop behaving like ‘main karta hoon, main kar lunga, meri picture hai,' it's not your film, it is everyone's film," added the actor.
Varun Doesn't Want To Outdo Anybody In Industry
The young lad had earlier said, "As artistes, we are just working towards entertaining people and making good films and hopefully, we will get to make a career. I feel amazing about being able to do that and provide for my family and my loved ones. But I am not working so I can be better than someone."
A Busy Year Ahead
Varun right now has his platter full with films like Shoojit Sircar's October, Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga- Made In India and Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3.