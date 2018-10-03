 »   »   »  Arjun Kapoor On Trolls: Media Should Not Discuss The Length Of A Dress

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are ready to burn the silver screen with their amazing chemistry in the upcoming film Namaste England. During the promotions of their movie at the Safaigiri Summit and Awards 2018, the actors talked about social media trolling and the negativity surrounding it.

Parineeti Chopra said, "In my six-year career, I have seen a lot of change. Where people should appreciate and respect someone for their acting, they don't. All of that is flushed out. People have a strange power now, thanks to the internet. Their cameras are always on; be it at the airport or when you want some personal time, they are always recording you. The disrespect for actors is increasing - and I think that should stop.''

Arjun Kapoor, who slammed the trolls for criticising his sister Janhvi Kapoor for her dressing sense, said, "If you are talking about the length of a dress, media should not discuss it. Media plays it up if a troll talks about someone."

He added, "If I go to your building and write something bad about you on the notice board, I know what your family will go through. People write on social media and that's all. They don't think about it. Keep the constructive criticism, that's fine. But when people get personal, we think why do you want to hurt people? You can say the same thing in a dignified way. When people are hiding behind a keyboard, it is difficult to tackle the trolling."

"We have become accessible and we react. That gives negative people a high. I am available every day [on social media]. Earlier, it wasn't as khullam-khulla [all in the open]. The aura around celebrities is gone today," said Arjun.

Talking about the same, Parineeti Chopra said, "A photographer told me recently that the most controversial photos of a heroine sells the most today. 10 years ago, they would spend time on editing a photo of a heroine. That is all gone now. You don't even give a chance to actors. When actors say no to you, you say they are difficult. But they are not being difficult, they are just trying to protect themselves.''

