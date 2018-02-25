 »   »   » Congress Party Makes A Fool Of Itself With Sridevi's Condolence Tweet! Receives An Earful From Fans

Totally Ridiculous

Congress party made a fool of itself with Sridevi's condolence tweet by saying, "She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."

Trolling Them

Twitterati made good use of Congress's ridiculous condolence tweet and trolled the hell out of them.

Total Idiocy

Twitterati called them out on their idiocy and it's so surprising that such a big party could tweet something like this.

Politics In Everything

The Congress party is playing politics in everything and it's really such a shame, folks!

So True

As strange as it might sound, trollers have to remind the Congress party of what is right and what is wrong!

Not A Joke

At first, people thought the tweet was a joke by someone else, only to realise that it's come out form the Congress party's official Twitter handle.

Disgusting Tweet

Twitteratis called out the Congress party immediately and showed their disgust to the tweet.

What's Wrong?

We just wonder what's wrong with the Congress party these days!

Really Strange

A well known personality expired and Congress mentions that they gave her an award in 2013. So strange!

Dark Days

If the Congress party continues the same way even in the future, then dark days are ahead!

No To Politics

We hope the party will now atleast realise that playing politics in everything will not win them anything.

The End

Thankfully, the old days of mixing politics in anything and everything is slowly coming to an end.

No To Non Sense

The current generation has no time to deal with any non sense when it comes to politics.

Be Human First

We hope the Congress party will henceforth be alert and humane during someone's death.

Mistakes Happen

Well, we do understand that sometimes mistakes do happen, but this was really ridiculous.

Be Mature

Hopefully, things will change in the Congress party henceforth and be and sound more matured in certain matters.

Just Phew!

Here's the new tweet from the official handle of the Congress party. Thankfully, there's no politics in this one.