 »   »   » Here's How Fans Paid Tribute To Sridevi In Temples! View Pictures

Sridevi's untimely demise has saddened and shocked everyone.While the condolence prayer is going on in Mumbai, fans across the country got together and paid their tribute to the evergreen star in the form of prayers, candle light vigils and paintings. An artist even sculpted Sridevi's portrait on the beach sand with the words "we will miss you, RIP Sridevi."
The funeral services will be held today at 3:30 pm at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery. The Dubai authorities submitted a report saying Sridevi's death was caused due to, "accidental drowning and loss of consciousness." Rest in peace Sridevi.
Candle Light Vigil
Fans of Sridevi light candles in tribute of the actress and prayed for her soul to rest in peace.
RIP Sridevi
The candle light vigil was held at various cities and towns all across the country.
So Unexpected
People are still not able to come to terms with the sudden demise of Sridevi. It was so unexpected!
Prayer Meetings
Fans organised prayer meetings and candle light vigils in many cities and towns alike.
Bitter Pill
The last three to four days has been shocking and the country had to swallow a bitter bill.
Cut Out
A large cut out of Sridevi is placed in Mumbai pating tribute to her life.
Sand Artist
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted this beautiful work of art and paid tribute to the evergreen star Sridevi.