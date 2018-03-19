 »   »   » FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER! Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif To Star In 'India's Biggest Dance Film'

Related Articles
This Monday brings in some exciting news! For all those who have been eagerly waiting for Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3, we have some fresh update for you folks.
It's now official that Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif will be working together for the very first time in this much awaited dance flick. The movie will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Scroll down to read more details-
Here's Why The Makers Decided To Cast Varun Dhawan & Katrina Kaif
While Bhushan Kumar feels Varun is a born entertainer and Katrina has a mesmerizing presence, Remo told Times Of India that he feels happy to direct Varun and Katrina who have proved their versatility as dancers. We couldn't agree more to this!
Varun Needs To Get Back In Shape For This Reason
The actor was quoted as saying by TOI, "It's a huge achievement to work with Remo on what's going to be India's biggest dance film. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She's going to bring her ‘A' game, so I need to get back in shape as well. Bhushan is not only a strong producer but also contributes creatively, especially in the music department."
Katrina Feels Varun's Passion Is Wonderful
On the other hand, Varun's leading lady was quoted as saying, " I am excited to be joining Remo's vision. Varun's passion is wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic on screen. And, Bhushan Kumar, with his understanding of market dynamics as a producer, will ensure this turns out to be the most talked-about film of 2019. I can't wait to start this journey."
Don't Miss The Official Announcement!
The makers have called this Varun Dhawan- Katrina Kaif starrer 'India's biggest dance film." T-Series tweeted, "Bhushan Kumar's @TSeries & @remodsouza team up for India's biggest dance film starring @Varun_dvn and #KatrinaKaif. The film also stars @PDdancing @TheRaghav_Juyal , @did_dharmesh and @punitjpathak .
Mark The Date
Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the dance flick will go on floors later this year and is slated to release on 8th November, 2019.
Is this film 'ABCD 3'? To know more details, stay tuned with us!