 »   »   » Omerta: I Want To Leave The Audiences With A Sense Of Hate & Disgust, Says Director Hansal Mehta

The Life Of Terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh

"Omerta takes a look at this complex paradox of a man called Omar Saeed Sheikh. It was a difficult subject to choose and a challenge to make."



Hansal Mehta Praises Rajkummar Rao

"However, with an actor like Rajkummar, no challenge seems insurmountable and this was the ideal film to hurtle us out of our comfort zone to make something that is uncomfortable."



Terror Must Be Taken Head-on

"But that is the burden of truth - it is uncomfortable and it must be faced," said director Hansal Mehta.



Rajkummar Rao Also Opened Up About Omerta

"Omerta is among the most researched films that I have worked on till date. We actually visited some of the places frequented by Omar in London during his transformation from a LSE graduation student to becoming this deadly terrorist."



Understanding The Mindset Of A Terrorist

"I needed to feel and touch this man's past - to ingest him. It was not an easy journey for me to take. With Omerta and Hansal sir, we have a combination that will probably leave you stunned."



Rajkummar Rao's Stern Warning

"There will be this moment of shock and silence as the end credits roll," Rajkummar Rao summed it up to HT.



Grand Release

Omerta starring Rajkummar Rao and directed by Hansal Mehta is all set to hit the theatres on April 20, 2018.

