 »   »   » Arjun, Manish, Khushi & Others Attend Mohit Marwah & Antra Motiwala's Pre-wedding Ceremony! Pictures

Mohit Marwah & Antra Motiwala

The wedding will take place on February 21, 2018 in the UAE and several celebs would be present to bless the couple.

Big Fat Indian Wedding

Mohit and Antra's near and dear ones are reaching the scenic Al Ras Khaimah for the wedding celebrations.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is the highlight of the Mehendi ceremony and the actor was seen dancing and having a lot of fun.

Sanjay Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor poses with his gorgeous daughter Shanaya Kapoor during the pre-wedding ceremony.

Sridevi & Khushi

Manish Malhotra takes a selfie with his close friends Sridevi and her daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Manish Malhotra Collection

"The Manish Malhotra 2018 Brocade collection, is all about the very beautiful handcrafted brocade from bananas in a glamorous way and the very pretty @kiaraaliaadvani proves that perfectly."

Khushi Kapoor

"The very gorgeous @khushi05k in a #fun #cool top and thread and Fabric Artwork lehangaSkirt .. making the 2018 redifined Indian wear style statement."

So True

Manish Malhotra is proud that several attendees sported his designer wear to the Mehendi ceremony.

Long Live Love

Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala were in a relationship from a long time and finally they're all set to become one.

Wedding Day

The wedding would be a grand affair tomorrow on February 21, 2018 in UAE.

But First, Selfie!

Arjun Kapoor clicked a lot of selfies with the attendees and little children as well.

So Beautiful

The ladies look so beautiful and gorgeous, right? Just wow!

Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor strikes a pose in a yellow dress and look super cool.

Always Joyful

Well, if Arjun Kapoor attends a wedding, he'll always spread joy and cheer to everyone present.