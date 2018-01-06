 »   »   » OUCH! Did Taapsee Pannu Just Take A Dig At The Hoopla About Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's Wedding?

Despite being an outsider in the industry, Taapsee Pannu has come a long way and made her mark with her impressive performances and care-a-damn attitude.

The actress is basking in the glory of the success of her last film Judwaa 2 and will be back with yet another powerful act in Soorma. Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee spoke about why her wedding won't create much buzz unlike Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma. Scroll down to read what she had to say...



Taapsee Doesn't Mince Her Words She was quoted as saying, "It's not that I have tried too hard to keep my personal life under wraps and wanted to keep it away from everyone. I am not dating any cricketer, actor, or director, producer or any big Indian businessman."

Are You Listening Folks? "Whenever my wedding happens, there will not be any hoopla about it. Right now there is some wedding season going on in the country but when I tie the knot, I don't think it will interest the Indian media so much. Whenever my wedding happens, it will not be to a cricketer or a rich businessman."

Was That Hinted At Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma? Taapsee further added, "We have examples in the past where someone has been dating a certain person, and people say their partner is why a person is not performing well. The partner then becomes the [bringer of] ‘bad luck'. I don't want to get into that category, where whatever I do depends on my partner's luck."

She Is Glad That People Don't Discuss Much About Her Personal Life "I like the fact that people are so oblivious to my personal life. My personal life is not too fun, as much as my films or my career. The only reason I don't talk about my love life is because once I start talking about it, that becomes the headline of every story written about me", Taapsee signed off.

On The Year That Saw Her Break Into Bollywood's A-List The actress was earlier quoted as saying to Mumbai Mirror, "It was a satisfying year, both personally and professionally. I've gone from a question mark to definitive answers on where I'm heading; 2017 has given me a sense of direction."



On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's thriller, Mulk, Shaad Ali's Sandeep Singh biopic titled Soorma and Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.