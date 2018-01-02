 »   »   » REVEALED! Here's Why Aanand L. Rai Chose The Title 'Zero' For His Film With Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan's film Titled ZERO; Reason behind the title | FilmiBeat

Yesterday, Aanand L. Rai revealed the name of his film with Shahrukh Khan and dropped the first official teaser of the film. Of course, 'Zero' is definitely creating waves of excitement with King Khan's 'hatke' avatar.

But a lot of people may also be wondering as to why the flick is titled 'Zero'. Want to know more about it? Then scroll down to read...

The Secret Behind The Film's Title In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker was quoted as saying, "I grew up in a simple, middleclass family without a car, air conditioner or five-star dinners, yet I was perfectly happy because happiness, as I've come to realise, is a state of mind. You can touch infinity even when you are zero, like Khan saab's (Shahrukh Khan) character.

December is a month when we celebrate life and what better time for a boy who celebrates that he is physically incomplete and in his incompleteness completes others as he travels from Meerut to New York. There is a beauty in incompleteness we are celebrating."

But, Why Did He Cast Shahrukh In This Role? To this, Rai replied, "I needed a big star and even if you cut two feet away from Khan saab, he'd still stand tall. Also, this story has a wide reach and he will take it to the world."

Get Ready To Be Surprised By King Khan He added, "They (fans) are carrying an image in their mind and it is not exactly what we have in the film. When we were working on it we did not know it (dwarf part) will look this way. I want to replace that image with the right image. The film's USP is Shahrukh's performance."

How The Idea For This Film Germinated Earlier in one of his interviews, Rai had mentioned, "I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."





Watch Out For Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Too "I took Katrina and Anushka not because they are big names but because they fit the characters. I know people think I want to get into a different league but when they see the film they will realize it's still about casting and not set-up. I may be on a new pitch, playing new shots, but I'm still true to my roots and original in my storytelling," Rai to Mumbai Mirror.



Zero is slated to release on 21st December, 2018.