Bigg Boss 16: Not Karan Johar, THIS Popular Celeb To REPLACE Salman As Host Of Weekend Ka Vaar?
Bigg Boss 16 Update: While there were speculations that Karan Johar will be stepping into Salman Khan’s shoes as the show’s host, the latest buzz suggests that another popular celebrity will replace the actor and not KJo
Bigg
Boss
16
Update:
Salman
Khan's
controversial
reality
show
was
originally
supposed
to
end
in
mid-January.
However,
due
to
its
huge
success,
the
makers
extended
it
by
four
weeks
and
its
grand
finale
is
now
scheduled
to
take
place
on
February
12.
However,
host
Salman
Khan's
contract
with
the
makers
has
ended
and
he'll
not
be
able
to
host
the
remaining
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes.
While
there
were
rumours
that
the
Bigg
Boss
OTT
host
might
replace
him
as
Bigg
Boss
16
host,
looks
like
the
makers
have
changed
the
plan
now.
Right
after
Sajid
Khan's
exit
from
the
show,
the
Bigg
Boss
team
changed
their
decision.
According
to
The
Khabri,
the
popular
Twitter
handle
that
shares
all
the
exclusive
updates
related
to
Bigg
Boss
16,
Farah
Khan
is
now
going
to
host
the
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes
as
her
brother
Sajid
is
no
more
a
part
of
the
reality
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
The
tweet
read,
"Exclusive
#BiggBoss16
#BB16.
As
we
revealed
Earlier
#SalmanKhan
is
not
hosting
#BiggBoss16
anymore
until
Finale,
Now,
Change
In
Plans
#FarahKhan
to
host
#WeekendKaVaar
instead
of
#KaranJohar
from
Next
week
for
2
weeks
as
#SajidKhan
came
out
of
the
house.
#Salman
will
host
#GrandFinale"
For
the
unversed,
Farah
Khan
had
replaced
Salman
Khan
previously
too
as
the
host
of
Bigg
Boss
house.
Besides
entering
the
BB
house
as
special
guest
and
taking
Salman's
place
on
several
Weekend
Ka
Vaar
episodes
in
case
of
emergency,
the
Om
Shanti
Om
helmer
also
hosted
the
extended
version
of
Bigg
Boss
8,
titled
Bigg
Boss
Halla
Bol.
This
year,
her
brother
Sajid
Khan
participated
in
much
loved
show
as
a
contestant.
Last
week,
Farah
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
house
as
a
part
of
the
family
week
and
stayed
there
for
a
day.
As
expected,
viewers
loved
her
sense
of
humour
and
we
think
that
she's
the
perfect
choice
to
replace
Salman
as
Bigg
Boss
16
host.
What
do
you
think?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section
below.