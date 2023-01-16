Bigg Boss 16: Not Karan Johar, THIS Popular Celeb To REPLACE Salman As Host Of Weekend Ka Vaar?

Bigg Boss 16 Update: While there were speculations that Karan Johar will be stepping into Salman Khan’s shoes as the show’s host, the latest buzz suggests that another popular celebrity will replace the actor and not KJo

Bigg Boss 16 Update: Salman Khan's controversial reality show was originally supposed to end in mid-January. However, due to its huge success, the makers extended it by four weeks and its grand finale is now scheduled to take place on February 12.

However, host Salman Khan's contract with the makers has ended and he'll not be able to host the remaining Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. While there were rumours that the Bigg Boss OTT host might replace him as Bigg Boss 16 host, looks like the makers have changed the plan now.

Right after Sajid Khan's exit from the show, the Bigg Boss team changed their decision. According to The Khabri, the popular Twitter handle that shares all the exclusive updates related to Bigg Boss 16, Farah Khan is now going to host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as her brother Sajid is no more a part of the reality show. Yes, you read that right!

The tweet read, "Exclusive #BiggBoss16 #BB16. As we revealed Earlier #SalmanKhan is not hosting #BiggBoss16 anymore until Finale, Now, Change In Plans #FarahKhan to host #WeekendKaVaar instead of #KaranJohar from Next week for 2 weeks as #SajidKhan came out of the house. #Salman will host #GrandFinale"

Take a look at the post below:

While an official announcement is still awaited, it is being said that Salman will made a comeback as the show's host in the grand finale.

For the unversed, Farah Khan had replaced Salman Khan previously too as the host of Bigg Boss house. Besides entering the BB house as special guest and taking Salman's place on several Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in case of emergency, the Om Shanti Om helmer also hosted the extended version of Bigg Boss 8, titled Bigg Boss Halla Bol.

This year, her brother Sajid Khan participated in much loved show as a contestant. Last week, Farah entered the Bigg Boss house as a part of the family week and stayed there for a day. As expected, viewers loved her sense of humour and we think that she's the perfect choice to replace Salman as Bigg Boss 16 host.

