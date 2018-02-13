 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Meets His All-time Idol Dilip Kumar! View Pictures

Shahrukh Khan Meets Dilip Kumar

Shahrukh Khan meets his all time idol Dilip Kumar at his residence in Mumbai.

Full Respect

Shahrukh Khan has always shown utmost respect to Dilip Kumar saab throughout.

His Idol

In several interviews, Shahrukh Khan has revealed that Dilip Kumar saab is his one and only idol of all time.

Always Present

Shahrukh Khan makes it a point to visit Dilip Kumar saab whenever he has the time.

So True

Not only does Shahrukh Khan spend quality time chatting with Dilip Kumar, he also makes him feel good by feeding him.

Really Lovely

It's so great to see Shahrukh Khan taking this much care of his idol!

Happy Always

Dilip Kumar will always stay young and happy as he has so many people to love and take care of him.

Superstars Always

It's very rare to see a superstar taking care of another superstar. It's magic, folks!

Three Pillars Of Bollywood

Don't these three superstars look so awesome in this picture?

The Stars

Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Dilip Kumar are truly the three pillars of Indian cinema.