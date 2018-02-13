 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Meets His All-time Idol Dilip Kumar! View Pictures

Shahrukh Khan Meets His All-time Idol Dilip Kumar! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Shahrukh Khan VISITS Dilip Kumar; Photo goes VIRAL | FilmiBeat

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan had revealed that his idol is none other than Dilip Kumar and he always makes time to visit him at his residence.SRK not only chats with him for a long time, he also feeds the veteran actor and makes him feel really special.

Dilip Kumar, who is 94 years old was hospitalised in August 2017 due to severe dehydration and Shahrukh Khan had visited him multiple times at the hospital and his residence as well. Check out the latest pictures of SRK with Dilip Kumar below!

Shahrukh Khan Meets Dilip Kumar

Shahrukh Khan meets his all time idol Dilip Kumar at his residence in Mumbai.

Full Respect

Shahrukh Khan has always shown utmost respect to Dilip Kumar saab throughout.

His Idol

In several interviews, Shahrukh Khan has revealed that Dilip Kumar saab is his one and only idol of all time.

Always Present

Shahrukh Khan makes it a point to visit Dilip Kumar saab whenever he has the time.

So True

Not only does Shahrukh Khan spend quality time chatting with Dilip Kumar, he also makes him feel good by feeding him.

Really Lovely

It's so great to see Shahrukh Khan taking this much care of his idol!

Happy Always

Dilip Kumar will always stay young and happy as he has so many people to love and take care of him.

Superstars Always

It's very rare to see a superstar taking care of another superstar. It's magic, folks!

Three Pillars Of Bollywood

Don't these three superstars look so awesome in this picture?

The Stars

Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Dilip Kumar are truly the three pillars of Indian cinema.

Shahrukh Khan
Read more about: shahrukh khan, dilip kumar
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat