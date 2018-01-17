 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan FINALLY Faces The Problems Of A Common Man, Enjoys It Too!

Getting to work every morning in this chock-a-block traffic is every common man's daily routine and Shahrukh Khan found himself facing the same as he was stuck in traffic for a long time before reaching the sets of Zero, so much so that he ended up doing what everybody does while being stuck in traffic - took out his phone and started editing photos in different filters.

He posted the edited picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Traffic maketh you a photo editor...besides late for work..." We must say, his photo editing skills are top notch and the filter he's selected is pretty awesome too! Check it out below...

Shahrukh Khan Shahrukh Khan faced what the common man deals with everyday - traffic. Getting to work on time in the rush hour is a herculean task. Reaching On Time During the Filmfare Awards 2018, Shahrukh Khan revealed that he'll reach places on time, no matter if its for work and other commitments, but it looks like traffic won't allow him to reach on time. Trying To Change He had said, "I am trying to change. I am trying to go to bed early as well. I have cut down on smoking. This is the third time I have reached somewhere on time." Daily Routine "In the morning, I shot for Aanand L Rai's film, I reached there by 12, started work by 12:45 and Aanand sir reached at 1:30! He was shocked. I was supposed take Suhana for a class at 2, I reached there at 1:55." Traffic Spoil Things "I want to show the world that I abide by time but the world doesn't," he summed it up. But then, of course TRAFFIC! Photo Editing Also, just like everybody else who's stuck in traffic, SRK flipped out his phone and started editing his pictures randomly for time pass. Pretty Impressive We gotta say that his photo editing skills and filter selection are pretty good. His latest Instagram image proves it. Enjoying It We're glad that SRK faced the issues of every common man who's getting to work and enjoyed it by editing his photos as well.