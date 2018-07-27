 »   »   »  Shakeela Biopic First Look: Richa Chadha Ditches Her Glamorous Avatar For A Kerala Saree!

Richa Opts For A Traditional Kerala Saree Called Kasava Pattu

Speaking about her look, Richa said, "The challenge for the look of the film but also a good one is that the story traces the journey of Shakeela's younger days to her becoming a popular figure. Thus the looks span over years and years and with each passing time her look changed and thus to show that is challenging but also for me as an actor its gratifying that I get to grow with the real character on celluloid. Shakeela is still a legend and we wish to do complete justice to her when the film is ready."

'My Agenda Wasn't To Make Richa Look Exactly Like Shakeela'

Makeup artiste Tanuja Dabir, who recreated Shakeela's look for Richa, told Mid-Day, "My agenda wasn't to make Richa look exactly like Shakeela. I wanted to capture the essence of Shakeela. She had a sweet innocence that was in sharp contrast to the roles she portrayed. The idea is to bring that out. To her, [being part of adult] movies was just a job. She was a simple person at heart. It is through her plain look that we will convey the contrast between what she was in real life and what she did on screen. Richa has to retain her innocent appeal."

Rajeev Pillai To Play Richa's Love Interest

Mollywood hunk Rajeev Pillai will be playing Richa Chadha's love interest in the biopic. He was earlier quoted as saying, "I will be playing the hero in the film. My character is called Arjun."

There's A Huge Responsibility

Richa earlier told TOI, "I am not going to put on weight to play Shakeela, as I feel that aspect is quite superficial. The film is about one woman standing up for herself in a male-dominated society and being targeted for being successful. It doesn't It doesn't really dwell upon her films per se but the ups and downs in her life. I wanted to meet her in person because I wanted her to trust me. When an actor plays a real person, there's a huge responsibility as we represent that person."