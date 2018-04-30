 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja Wedding: Anil Kapoor Reacts To Reports About His Daughter Getting Married!

The Truth Will Be Out

Anil was quoted as saying, " Media has always been with me and my family when we began our careers. We will share everything at the right time. You all will know very soon. We won't hide these details. You will know why there is lighting outside the house."



Heard This?

If reports are to be believed then the wedding ceremonies will kick-start from May 7 with mehendi and haldi ceremony scheduled to take place at Sonam's BKC residence. The guests are expected to be dressed in Indian wear and white is the colour for the day.



Sonam's Reaction When Asked About Her Wedding

At the trailer launch of 'Veere Di Wedding', Sonam had reacted to her wedding reports and said, "Everybody will hear everything in all good time. This is not the correct time I have had a very good relationship with the media and we will share all in good time. Thank you so much for keeping your patience."



Sonam- Anand Opt For E-Wedding Cards?

A source told Bollywoodlife, "Both Sonam and Anand believe in paper conservation. They believe that wedding cards mean a lot of waste of paper. Hence they have asked their families to not print any invitation cards. Instead, they have designed an elegant e-invite together which will be sent to their friends and relatives on their phones."



What's On Sonam's Platter Post Her Wedding?

After her wedding, Sonam is scheduled to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and 15. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, post this she will resume shooting for Shelly Dhar's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in July and then next move to Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor.



Who's On The Guest List?

Reportedly her friends and colleagues from the Hindi film industry have been invited which includes her cousins Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, her best friend Jacqueline Fernandez and co-stars of her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding - Swara Bhasker and Kareena Kapoor Khan, ex beau Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and others.

