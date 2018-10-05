 »   »   »  A Man Educates Sonam Kapoor On Global Warming, She Calls Him A 'Harasser' In Return

Related Articles
Well, it all starts off with an Instagram story by Sonam Kapoor that read, "Traffic in Bombay sucks" and the next story was all about how hard she finds it to commute in the city and went on a rant about the pathetic conditions of the roads to pollution and what not. Her story read, "It's taken me 2 hours to reach town. An I'm still not at the destination. The roads are bad and the pollution is ridiculous it's a nightmare to get out of the house." Well, that was a good post and we're sure every Mumbaikar feels her pain and anguish.
Now, the twist to the tale is when a Twitter user tagged Sonam Kapoor and educated her by saying celebrities, such as her, use a high-end luxury car, which only give 3-4 km of mileage per litre, and added to that, the 20 air conditioners in their house also add to the global warming. In the end, the man mentioned her to control this pollution first! Enraged by this, Sonam Kapoor replied, "And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed." At the look of it, the man did not harass her in any sentence. We wonder what was Sonam Kapoor even thinking while tweeting it. Check out the tweets below...
|
The Man Educates Sonam Kapoor On Pollution
Well, he's got a pretty valid point here. Luxury cars and the ACs do add up to global warming and pollution levels.
|
Sonam Kapoor Jumped The Gun
It certainly looks like Sonam Kapoor jumped the gun here and there's no connection between his global warming tweet to her reply of accusing him of being a harasser.
|
The Man Laughs At Sonam Kapoor's Reply
Well, it looks like the man is laughing hard at Sonam Kapoor's reply and called her "Typical Bollywood style."
|
Twitterati Got Furious Against Sonam Kapoor
A troll page suggests that logic has been harassed by Sonam Kapoor, all thanks to her weird reply.
|
He Just Showed The Facts
Another user stated that the man just showed the facts and questioned Sonam Kapoor on how did she go ahead in calling him a harasser.
|
Playing The Victim Card
This user asks Sonam Kapoor to stop playing the victim card with the wrong person.
|
Bollywood Logic
This user laughed hard at Sonam Kapoor's Bollywood logic and asked her to not indulge the victim card every time.