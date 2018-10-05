 »   »   »  A Man Educates Sonam Kapoor On Global Warming, She Calls Him A 'Harasser' In Return

Well, it all starts off with an Instagram story by Sonam Kapoor that read, "Traffic in Bombay sucks" and the next story was all about how hard she finds it to commute in the city and went on a rant about the pathetic conditions of the roads to pollution and what not. Her story read, "It's taken me 2 hours to reach town. An I'm still not at the destination. The roads are bad and the pollution is ridiculous it's a nightmare to get out of the house." Well, that was a good post and we're sure every Mumbaikar feels her pain and anguish.

Now, the twist to the tale is when a Twitter user tagged Sonam Kapoor and educated her by saying celebrities, such as her, use a high-end luxury car, which only give 3-4 km of mileage per litre, and added to that, the 20 air conditioners in their house also add to the global warming. In the end, the man mentioned her to control this pollution first! Enraged by this, Sonam Kapoor replied, "And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed." At the look of it, the man did not harass her in any sentence. We wonder what was Sonam Kapoor even thinking while tweeting it. Check out the tweets below...