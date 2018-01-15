 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor Is UPSET With Her Marriage Reports; Says This About Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh!

Lately, rumours are rife that Sonam Kapoor wiill be tying the knot with long time beau Anand Ahuja this April in Jodhpur.

While there hasn't been any official announcement regarding the same, it is being speculated that the 'Padman' actress has finally decided to settle down. However, it seems that Sonam isn't pleased with all these reports and here's what she had to say while talking to Mid-day...



Sonam Makes A Valid Point When probed about the marriage reports, she lashed out, "Why are actresses asked more about their personal lives? Is anyone asking Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh when they are getting married?"

She Isn't Not Ready To Talk About It The actress added, "Nobody has the right to access my personal life. This one part has to be in my control. I am ready to talk about me, but there is another person involved here and I need to respect him."

Backlash Be Damned Sonam is known for not mincing her words. When asked about it, she says, "I'm blunt and straightforward, so much so that my team wants me to run my tweets by them, but I flatly refuse. They often ask me to delete some posts and I tell them no. I look at it as a responsibility [as an actor]."





She's A Busy Girl Earlier when asked about marriage reports, Pinkvilla had quoted her as saying, "In my 10 years long career, I have never spoken about my personal life. Veere Di Wedding will release in May and then before that I have Padman and then Dutt too, where do I have time for anything else? I will soon begin shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra's next in February, March."

Sonam Wants To Remove The Stigma Attached To The Subject Of Menstruation She told, "I have always wondered why the subject is taboo in India. Sanitary napkins are packed like bombs; they are wrapped inside newspapers in black packets. Mothers don't broach the subject, schools don't instruct their girls about it. Grandmothers have forbidden us from entering temples on certain days of the month. A film like this, headlined by a superstar, will make people watch it."







Speaking about her reaction when she got her periods for the first time, Sonam quipped, "I was 15 when I got my periods and all my friends had got that way before me. I was very upset that I had not got it. So when I actually got it I was very relieved because I kept telling my parents there is something wrong with me as I did not get my periods. So, I was very very happy."



Meanwhile Padman is slated to lock horns with Ranbir- Deepika- Shahid starrer Padmaavat on 25th January at the box office.

