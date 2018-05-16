 »   »   » The Price Of Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Ring & Details Of Her Mangalsutra Will Leave You Flabbergasted!

'90 Lakhs'

Yes! You read it right. According to the reports, Sonam Kapoor's wedding ring costs around 90 Lakhs and that's a pretty big amount! Girls love diamonds and Anand Ahuja knows it well that his wife is no different.

Sonam's Personalized 'Mangalsutra'

Usheeta Rawtani shared this picture of Sonam Kapoor's 'mangalsutra' and revealed the details on her Instagram page. She wrote, "A mangalsutra is a sacred necklace that a groom ties around a brides neck in an Indian wedding ceremony. This one was especially designed by the bride (@sonamkapoor) herself and executed by us."

Isn't That Amazing?

She further wrote, "It has symbols of both their star signs. Hers being Gemini (on the left) and his Leo (on the right) these are complimented by a Solitaire in the centre."

They're Couple Goals

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja are one of the sweetest couples from the B-town. No wonder why their wedding pictures took internet by storm.

The Buzz Around Sonam's Wedding Was Tremendous

Everbody wanted to see what Sonam Kapoor would wear on her mehendi/wedding/reception and also who all would attend the party. Over all, the wedding of Sonam Kapoor trended on social media for a week and fans were totally in awe of the couple.

Very Few Celebs Gave It A Miss

From all the Khans including Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman to the Bachchans, from Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, many celebs were seen in attendance. A few celebs, who skipped the wedding were Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Hrithik Roshan.

Sonam & Anil Kapoor Thanked The Media & Mumbai Police

Everything went well at Sonam Kapoor's wedding and the Kapoors made sure to send their gratitude to the paparazzi and Mumbai police for managing everything like a pro.