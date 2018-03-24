 »   »   » Sridevi's Demise: It's Been A Month Since The Dark Day & Here's How Janhvi Is Coping With The Loss

Related Articles
It's been one month since the iconic actress Sridevi has left a void in the hearts of her family members; especially her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She passed away on February 24, owing to accidental drowning in Dubai.
But as the saying goes, "Time waits for no one." Even though it's the most difficult thing to do, the Kapoor family is gradually coming to terms with reality and trying their best to cope with the loss of their dearest one - Sridevi.
Boney Kapoor Is Busy With The Work
Apparently, post the demise of Sridevi, it was her husband, Boney Kapoor, who got the most affected. Even in her letter, Janhvi Kapoor had written that he has lost his ‘jaan'. Now, the producer is finding solace in his work.
Janhvi Resumes The Shoot Of Dhadak
On the other side, Janhvi Kapoor has already resumed the shoot of Dhadak and for that alone, she deserves applauses! It takes a whole lot of guts to accept a reality like this and yet finish her work commitments.
Janhvi & Ishaan Spotted On Dhadak Sets
On that note, recently, Janhvi Kapoor & Ishan Khattar were spotted shooting a crucial scene in Kolkata.
Janhvi Sports A Traditional Look
Going by the picture, one can assume she plays a simple ordinary girl in the film and we're totally rooting for her debut film!
Dhadak Was Close To Sridevi’s Heart
Needless to mention that Dhadak was very close to Sridevi's heart as it marks the debut of her daughter, Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier, Sridevi used to accompany Janhvi for the shoot and their pictures used to go viral on the social media, instantly.
Sridevi Was Proud Of Janhvi
Earlier, while speaking about Janhvi's debut, Sridevi was quoted as saying, "It is a great feeling. I am excited, nervous, happy and concerned, as any mother would be. But she is a very hard working and very dedicated girl."
Lock The Date!
'Dhadak' is an upcoming romantic drama film based on 2016 Marathi language film 'Sairat'. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 20, 2018.
We wish entire Kapoor family hope, strength and closure.