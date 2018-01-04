 »   »   » Is Shahrukh's ZERO The Reason Why Ranveer Singh Is Nervous About His Biggest Solo Outing Simmba?

Recently, Ranveer Singh made an official announcement regarding his collaboration with Rohit Shetty for Simmba and we hear that there were possibilities of a clash between Simmba & Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero.

However, later it was reported that Rohit might be pushing Simmba's release date from December 21, 2018, to December 28, 2018, so that it would not clash with SRK's Zero.

Recently, while talking to Indian Express, Ranveer Singh expressed his nervousness ahead the shoot of Simmba. Is Shahrukh Khan the reason? Read on to find out..

Ranveer Worried About His Biggest Solo Outing "I am very nervous too because it is not easy to perform in mainstream films and it's not easy to make one either. It could be called my biggest solo outing. It is my first ‘in and as' film." Ranveer On Collaborating With Rohit Shetty For The First Time "I have admired Rohit sir's work for a very long time now. We also have Karan Johar as the producer in this film. It's a genre or brand of cinema that I thoroughly love." "Of course, socially, I interact with people who are the ‘multiplex audience', but my heart is ‘massy' and that's actually what I get a huge kick out of." Ranveer Wants ‘Simmba’ To Make Rohit’s Best Film "My aim is to make the best Rohit Shetty film, with whatever I can contribute from my end as the leading man. I want to make Simmba his best film." Ranveer Is Thankful To Rohit Shetty He further added, "I feel we should make such a high voltage mainstream film that it should become the benchmark for performances in mainstream zone. I am extremely blessed and thankful that I got this incredible opportunity."

On a related note, hush hush is there that Rohit Shetty is keen to cast Ajay Devgn, for a cameo in Simmba. But as the film's producer is Karan Johar, Rohit is a bit hesitant to approach Ajay Devgn for the same owing to Ajay-Karan's ugly fight.

Rohit Shetty's association with Ajay Devgn goes way back. Now, only time will tell whether Ajay Devgn will be seen alongside Ranveer in Simmba or whether Rohit will approach any other actor.