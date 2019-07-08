Arjun Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note To Rishi Kapoor For Making Him & Malaika Feel At Home In NY!

Arjun Kapoor's Special Message For Rishi Kapoor

The 'Panipat' actor wrote, "Thank you for having us n giving us the feeling of being home... ur fight back against this disease has been so so so inspiring...now we can't wait to see both of you back in mumbai very very soon..." Aww, that's so sweet of him!

Speaking About Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora's Relationship

Speculations were rife that the two were seeing each other as they were often papped together on dinner dates. Finally in a Filmfare interview, Arjun confirmed that he is dating Malaika Arora.

The actress who was quite tight-lipped about her personal life, too came out in public about their relationship when she wished him with a romantic picture of them on his birthday.

Arjun- Malaika's Romantic Getaway

To ring in Arjun Kapoor's 34th birthday, the lovebirds even flew down to New York to spend some quality time with each other. Later, Arjun even shared a picture of Malaika covering her face with a red heart-shaped bag and wrote how "she has my heart... literally".

Are They Planning To Tie The Knot?

Reacting to 'wedding' reports, Arjun recently said in an interview, "I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off the pressure of getting married."