Kartik Aaryan To Do A Cameo In Sunny Singh's Jai Mummy Di?

Sunny Singh is one actor whose screen presence will surely make you go 'wow' every time he comes on the big screen. Recently, the actor made a special appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan who was his co-star in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

According to the strong rumors, it's being said that the Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a cameo in Sunny Singh's upcoming 'Mom-Com' Jai Mummy Di. As we all know that Sunny Singh shares a brotherly bond with Kartik Aaryan and both have been praised for their last two films which were loved by all the audiences.

It will be exciting to see Kartik Aaryan in a special role in Sunny Singh starrer Jai Mummy Di. Speaking about the film, it is a light-hearted family comedy that revolves around conflicting dynamics between the mothers which leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the movie is slated to release on 17th January 2020.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' opoosite Sara Ali Khan. His other upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 and Dostana 2.