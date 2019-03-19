English
    Katrina Kaif Gifts Herself A Brand New Luxury Car, THIS Is How Much It Costs!

    The Bharat star Katrina Kaif gifted herself a brand new luxury car - the world famous Range Rover and is driving in the streets of Mumbai turning the onlookers gaze towards it. The best part is that she registered the same number plate from her previous luxury car - Audi which is 8822 and has added a new collection in her garage.

    The cost of the Range Rover is 65 lakh in India and has joined the club of Salman Khan, who is also a fan of the luxurious car Range Rover and he owns another high end model too.

    On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film also stars Disha Patani and Sunil Grover in prominent roles and is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. While Salman Khan would play the role of a dare devil bike stuntman, Katrina Kaif is his boss in the movie. Also, Disha Patani plays a trapeze artist and worked really hard towards it.

    Bharat, which is co-produced by Atul Agnihotri is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2019. There's huge expectations on the movie and we're sure that Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will not disappoint their fans and give them a visual treat they'd never forget.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 16:02 [IST]
