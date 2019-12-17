Sonakshi Sinha On Pay Gap In Bollywood: 'Even In Films Helmed By Women, Male Actors Are Paid More'

The topic of pay parity in the Hindi film industry is being discussed and debated more than ever. It is a time in Bollywood where female led films, women protagonists and content created by women are being received with applause by audiences, but many argue that pay parity between men and women is still a topic of contention.

Sonakshi Sinha is of the opinion that although a lot has changed, we still have a long way to go when it comes to pay parity. She points out that even in films directed by women, male actors get paid more than female. She believes that audiences are responsible for a major part of the pay disparity issue.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sonakshi said, "We have a long way to go. Even for the movies helmed by women, I have been a part of a few, nowhere is the pay structure as close to what a male superstar would get. Honestly, that has a lot to do with the audience too. "

She continued, "I think Taapsee said that if the audiences come and watch our solo movies as much as they go and watch the male superstars, we can also charge that much because our returns will be that much. But the fact is that we don't have that kind of audience as of now. As much as we talk and would love to have equality, the fact is there is a long way to go."

Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of Dabangg 3, and is quite excited about it as she made her debut with the first installment of Dabangg, back in 2010. She has said that the franchise is like a homecoming for her.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Sudeep, apart from Sonakshi. It is directed by Prabhudeva, and it is scheduled for release on December 20.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha: 'Dabangg Made Me Realize My True Calling'

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Names 'Ranveer-Deepika' Her Most Favourite Celebrity Couple