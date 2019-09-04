English
    Sunny Deol Postpones Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer Launch Owing To Mumbai Incessant Rain!

    The trailer of Sunny Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks the Bollywood début of his son Karan, is no more getting released today. In an official video, Sunny Deol stated that he doesn't want any of the media person to go through any inconvenience owing to the incessant rain in Mumbai today. Hence, he has decided to postpone the trailer launch event and he will keep the media updated.

    Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which is directed by Sunny Deol and is produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd, is set to be released on September 20. The film also marks the début of Sahher Bambba. The film is a love story which has been extensively in Manali.

    Not so long ago, while promoting the film, Karan Deol had revealed that he had first told his mother about his desire to become an actor. "She asked me if I was sure. She told me that there will be good days and bad days here and you have to really push hard during the bad days. When I told my father, even he asked me if I had thought it through.

    "Then we broke the news to my grandfather (Dharmendra). He told me how in his days, the industry was like a family and now it has become corporate and the emotional connect has gone. He told me to stay true to myself and never succumb to the pressure to be anyone else."

    We're really looking forward to watch the work of the Deol scion. What about you? Do tell us in the comments section below.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 12:23 [IST]
