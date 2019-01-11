Zoya Akhtar Says That Gully Boy Is Not A Biopic; Divine Responds “This Is The Story Of Hip-Hop”

Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film Gully Boy's trailer released a few days ago and it has got everyone raving about it. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, Gully Boy is based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai. There was confusion among fans that the movie was a biopic on the Mumbai rapper Divine, aka Vivian Fernandez. But Zoya clarified this during the trailer launch. Read what she had to say and Divine's reaction to that.

Zoya clarified the confusion that Gully Boy was a biopic on the rapper Divine. She said, "It is not a biopic on Divine and Naezy. It is a fictional story. It is inspired by them and their music. They worked with us on the script to make it authentic. There are a lot of things from their life but it is not a biopic."

When BollywoodLife asked what his response to that was, Divine said, "I never said that this was a biopic! This is the story of hip-hop, and hip-hop from the gully. This is the story of all of us."

Divine added, "Zoya reached out to me in 2016 after seeing one of my gigs, and she wanted to turn this idea, the rise of gully hip-hop into a film. If it helped my message reach more people, I was on-board with that."

Gully Boy will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 14th, 2019.

MOST READ: Sussanne Calls Hrithik Roshan BFF & Soulmate On His Birthday; Preity Zinta, Tiger Shroff Wish Him