Anubhav Sinha Reacts To R Balki's Viral Statement 'Find Me Better Actors Than Alia & Ranbir’

Filmmaker R Balki's take on nepotism has taken the internet by storm. While speaking to a leading daily, R Balki had said, "The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I'd ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we'll argue. It's unfair on these few people who're probably some of the finest actors."

While netizens slammed Balki for his take on nepotism, his colleague filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has something different to say. Anubhav took to Twitter to share his stand on the nepotism debate and wrote, "I don't think Balki meant Ranbir and Alia are the best actors right now. They aren't. There is no yardstick to compare two good actors. I think what he meant was that they are both truly deserving stars despite their illustrious pedigree. And I agree with that."

Anubhav's nuanced take on Balki's statement received different reactions from the netizens. While some agreed with the Thappad director, others criticised the filmmaker for his stand.

A user wrote, "But sir the fight isn't against them. The fight is against the Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, etc of BW who are not deserving stars and we keep seeing them in movie after movie even after we as an audience keep rejecting them."

Another user wrote, "I'm sure his one line has been pulled out of context and has been sensationalised. But we need to address that this so called 'war' is not against the star kids. But the ask is to be inclusive of the 'outsiders' and provide them with a level playing field."

"True Relieved face there are many good actors and Ranbir and Alia are two of them. He want to say stop blaming because They achieved on their own. Stop judging any one from their filmy background if they are good actors nothing matters more. Don't known when will people understand this," replied another netizen.

Another user, who disagreed with Sinha's take on nepotism, wrote, "The whole conversation has moved to acting abilities which is rightly not the case - it's about the accessibility to get a role - that's all it is. The so called insiders have only a handful of good actors and the majority of them are the outsiders which are good."

What's your take on the entire fiasco? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.