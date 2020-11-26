Anushka Sharma Gets A Congratulatory Gift From Sabyasachi With Her And Virat Kohli's Initials On It

Sabyasachi Gifts An Intrinsic Jewellery To Mom-To-Be Anushka

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the congratulatory note and some intricate designer jewels, sent to her by ‘maestro' Sabyasachi. She captioned it as "Oh Sabya,' along with a heart emoji. The delicate jewellery also has Anushka and Virat's initials on it.

Anushka Sharma's Iconic Wedding Look Was A Sabyasachi Creation

The Zero actress had donned a gorgeous pastel pink lehenga designed by her friend Sabyasachi for her fairy-tale wedding in Tuscany. Her hubby Virat Kohli was dressed up in a Sabyasachi khadi kurta churidaar with a classic fuchsia pink textured silk Nehru jacket.

"When I met Sabyasachi [Mukherjee] I told him very clearly that for my wedding look I wanted to go with pale pink. I didn't want to do a traditional red because it was a day wedding. I envisioned pastel colours, flowers. The vibe was such-not too much," Anushka had told Vogue magazine in an interview.

Anushka Sharma Recently Stepped Out For An Ad Shoot

Meanwhile, Anushka who was in Dubai with her hubby, Virat for his IPL 2020 tournament, is now back in town. The actress was recently spotted shooting for an ad in Mumbai. Dressed in a bright yellow outfit, Anushka's pregnancy glow stole the show.