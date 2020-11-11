Anushka Sharma Shares An Adorable Photo Of Virat Kohli Cleaning His Muddy Shoes With A Toothbrush

Anushka Sharma Reveals What Hubby Virat Kohli Is Up To

Anushka recently took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her hubby Virat cleaning his shoes with a toothbrush near a bathroom sink. She captioned her post as, "Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour," followed by a cricket bat and heart emojis. Well, Anushka's post has definitely left us amused!

Anushka-Virat Drop Major Couple Goals

Virat rang in his birthday last week with his wife Anushka and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mates in Dubai. The couple was there for the Indian Premiere League tournament. Post the birthday celebrations, Anushka shared two pictures of herself and Virat in which she was seen giving him hugs and kisses.

Virat Is Quite Excited To Be A Father

Earlier, in an interview with RCB's YouTube channel, the cricketer was quoted as saying, "It is (an incredible feeling). It puts things in perspective for you... It's a beautiful feeling, that's all I can say. It's very difficult to describe how you feel but ya, when we found out obviously we were over the moon and then, when we announced recently, the kind of love that was showered on us... genuinely people were so emotional and happy for us. Ya, we're really looking forward to that third member joining the clan."