Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On Marriage Plans With GF Malaika Arora, Says Love That She Is Patient With Me

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora opened up about the relationship after being together for a while. However, since then, the two have become a beloved couple among fans. They have also been giving us major couple goals, thanks to their adorable online and offline PDA. Recently, Arjun, during an online interaction with fans, opened up about his marriage plans with Malaika.

Arjun had arranged for a date session with fans on his social media account when a fan asked him about their wedding plans. Responding to the same, according to a report in TOI, he said that he will tell everybody when he is getting married. However, as of now, there are no plans. He also added that even if he wanted to get married now, it is not possible.

He further added that if and when he is ready, he won't hide it from his fans. "They have not planned and thought about it yet but like he has always said he will tell his fans when they are ready and will not hide it," the report read.

A fan also asked Arjun, what he loved about Malaika, to which he said, "it is difficult to say one thing about someone that you love". He feels that because when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has. He also confessed that he is not the easiest person to live with and Malaika gets him and is patient with him, which is something that really matters to him.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat and is awaiting the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. He will also be seen in a yet-untitled project with Rakul Preet Singh.

Abhishek Bachchan Teases Farah Khan On Twitter; Asks Her To Make A Work-Out Video

ALSO READ: Rhea Kapoor Wants Kareena Kapoor Khan To Play A Stripper In Veere Di Wedding 2