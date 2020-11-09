arjun-kapoor-shares-his-experience-of-battling-covid-19

Arjun Kapoor is back to being active after defeating the deadly COVID-19. Now, he is all set to kickstart the shoot of his upcoming film, Bhoot Police, along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

While speaking to a media portal, Arjun shared his experience of battling with novel Coronavirus, and said that he doesn't know how badly his lungs have been affected.

Arjun Kapoor Was Disappointed When He Tested Positive For COVID-19; Took Hours To Accept It

The Ishaqzaade actor said, "I was diagnosed positive on a Sunday. I remember waking up the next day with slight fever, body ache, and was feeling fatigued while using the washroom. By Wednesday, it felt like a regular viral and the fever had subsided, but I felt sluggish and tired through the rest of the week. Emotionally, the recuperation is unique because nobody knows how to go about it."

He further added that even today, he is careful because the doctors have advised him to take it one day at a time.

"I don't know how badly my lungs were affected, or how much of my stamina is affected, except that every once in a while, I feel like someone who has recovered from a virus because the fatigue factor is real. I am young, but the senior family members might not be able to cope with this as easily we can," added Arjun.

When asked if he felt the bout of loneliness during his home quarantine, he said that he was fortunate enough to have strong support from his family and a house where he could live in isolation.

"I am grateful because not many people have that," concluded Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor On Resuming Shoot After Recovering From COVID-19: I Feel Like A Kid In A Candy Store