Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan & Virat Kohli Urge People To Not Forward Fake News

The spread of fake news and unverified forwards during the Coronavirus crisis is a serious problem as it misleads many. Recognizing this, Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and cricketer Virat Kohli have come together in a video to discourage people from forwarding fake news.

In the public service announcement, Virat, Kriti, Ayushmann and Sara can be seen discussing how the spread of fake news can be dangerous and may even take lives. They talk about how once fake news starts spreading, it cannot be controlled. In the later part of the video, they give examples of the kind of forwards and videos that can disrupt communal harmony and mislead people. The celebs request people to not forward any messages or videos that are unverified and can cause harm to others.

Sharing the video, Virat tweeted, "All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?," and added the hashtag #MatKarForward.

All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit? #MatKarForward @TikTok_INhttps://t.co/uCXPEDyWgv pic.twitter.com/IVhzo8pyU5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 4, 2020

The video shows the four celebrities sitting around a table, but the video has actually been shot separately and patched to make it look like they are sitting together. The campaign has been commissioned by TikTok, and will go live on DD and other television channels, and also on social media.

Virat and Ayushmann participated in an online concert to raise funds for Coronavirus aid, called the iForIndia concert. It was organized by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar, and has raised Rs 52 crore, becoming the biggest live fundraiser on Facebook.

