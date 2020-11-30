Bhoomi 2020: Muraliya Song From Salim-Sulaiman's New Album To Release Today

After the energetic 'Saanwal' song, make way for the second track titled 'Muraliya' from popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman's latest album, Bhoomi 2020. The folk-electronic album is a compilation of seven unreleased songs of Salim-Sulaiman in the voice of top singers like Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal among others.

The second song from Bhoomi 2020 titled 'Muraliya' will be out today (November 30, 2020). The melody crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, is an ode to Lord Krishna and his divine flute. It resonates with the love story of Radha and Krishna, retold through intricate classical vocals and sophisticated electronic production. Well, we just can't wait to treat our senses to this soulful composition.

Meanwhile, to add more to the fun, the makers have come up with an interesting challenge titled #MeetSalimSulaiman on the Josh App. All you need to do is create your videos from the latest release 'Muraliya' or from Salim-Sulaiman's playlist in the audio library, and use #MeetSalimSulaiman to get your content featured on Josh. The best creators will get a chance to meet or maybe even jam with the Merchant brothers. Now, that's quite an exciting opportunity, isn't it?

