Bhoomi 2020: Saanwal Song From Salim-Sulaiman's New Album Out Today!

Popular music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, who have scored music for several Bollywood chartbusters, are now all set to present Indian music in never-heard-before format with their much awaited album titled Bhoomi 2020. The album is a compilation of seven unreleased songs of Salim-Sulaiman. The duo has recorded the songs with top singers like Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Padma Shri Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, among others, for the folktronica album.

The first song from Bhoomi 2020 will be out on November 13. Titled 'Saanwal', the song has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. It is an authentic Punjabi folk composition based on the love for the season of monsoon. What makes 'Saanwal' unique is that it is layered with swirling electronic melodies in an explosive and energetic composition. Well, we just can't wait to catch the first glimpse of this track!

Meanwhile, to raise the excitement levels, the makers have come up with an interesting challenge on the Josh App. Titled #MeetSalimSulaiman, the challenge, spanning seven weeks, revolves around the curated playlist of all Salim-Sulaiman tracks and the Bhoomi album tracks.

With the release of each track every week, one creator from the Josh community will be selected for using the playlist or Bhoomi track for a virtual meet and greet with Salim-Sulaiman and the singers.

Sounds exciting? So, what are you waiting for, folks? Get ready for a unique musical experience!

ALSO READ: #DateKarle: Salim-Sulaiman And Carry Minati's Song Release And Challenge On Josh App