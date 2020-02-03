Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Kickstarts Meme Fest; Even Vicky Kaushal Will Laugh At These Memes!
The trailer of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is already out and netizens are all praises for its lead cast - Vicky Kaushal. Netizens feel the trailer gave them the right dose of scary moments and they just can't wait to watch the film in the theatres. The film marks the foray of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions into horror, and stars Bhumi Pednekar in a key role.
Meanwhile, the trailer has kick-started meme fest on Twitter and we're sure even Vicky Kaushal will laugh hard at these memes.
Looking for money in wallet at the end of month...#BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/A92TRM8D9t— AlphaQ (@AlphaQ_tees) February 3, 2020
#BhootTrailer— Abhijeet (@harami_normie) February 3, 2020
Modiji: sab changa si
Indians: pic.twitter.com/YjJG27LvXK
Real bhoot after watching #BhootTrailer to directors --— Praveen vaickr (@vaickr) February 3, 2020
Main wall par spider man ki Tarah chipak Sakti hoon pic.twitter.com/e2mFEiZRfb
#BhootTrailer#DelhiWithBJP #DelhiElections2020— Dessie Aussie (@uttampatel) February 3, 2020
Arvind Kejriwal :- @AamAadmiParty will win #DelhiElections with majority.
Fir se 5 saal, Kejriwal....
Modi: pic.twitter.com/QssoNoHy91
Gf to Bf before marriage: do you love me?— Pados Wali Aunty (@sharma_aunty) February 3, 2020
Bf: of course darling
After marriage:#BhootTrailer #BhootTrailer3rdFeb #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip pic.twitter.com/PxF7BLhOvY
#BhootTrailer#BhootTrailer3rdFeb #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip— Pados Wali Aunty (@sharma_aunty) February 3, 2020
Bahu to Saas: Aap to keh rahi thi I'm like your daughter
Saas: pic.twitter.com/mOshBIWUrF
Indian Parents to their kids who dream of a smooth love marriage 😜#BhootTrailer #BhootTrailer3rdFeb #BhootPartOneTheHauntedShip pic.twitter.com/i3jb42RzUa— Pados Wali Aunty (@sharma_aunty) February 3, 2020
#BhootTrailer— Shaman (@wittyshaman) February 3, 2020
My friend - bhai #BhootTrailerdekha?
Bahut scary hai
Me - * who already watched Conjuring , Insidious , Annabelle * pic.twitter.com/3IluWADacz
*Me: Is baar acchi ladki mili hai. Ye mera chutiya nahi kategi...yay!!!*— BATMAN (@batman_hai_apun) February 3, 2020
The girl:#BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/q4RQbc7CRs
When Mom says Tinde ki Sabzi banayi hai #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/Idn6C7LVG5— Actual Ankit (@goswamiankit696) February 3, 2020
Me:Hoping to be scared😰 by #BhootTrailer....#BhootTrailer: 👇 pic.twitter.com/SW2wNbYpfH— AlphaQ (@AlphaQ_tees) February 3, 2020
Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is all set to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.
