    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Vicky Kaushal Admits He Has Suffered Sleep Paralysis: 'It's Damn Scary'

      By
      |

      With films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Raman Raghav 2.0 and others, Vicky Kaushal might be a macho hero on the big screen. But in real life, the actor has had his share of weak moments in the past. Recently, during an #AskMeAnything session on Instagram, the actor revealed that he has experienced sleep paralysis quite a few times and added it is "damn scary."

      vicks

      One of Vicky's fans asked him, "Did you ever experience a bhoot in real?" To this, he replied, "I have experienced Sleep Paralysis a couple of times... it's damn scary. Read about it!"

      For those who don't know, sleep paralysis is a state, during waking up or falling asleep, in which a person is aware but unable to move or speak. During an episode, one may hallucinate (hear, feel, or see things that are not there), which often results in fear.

      On being asked by a fan if he is scared of ghosts, the actor replied, "I'm the biggest fattu in the world when it comes to horror films or stories! "

      Another netizen asked him if he was scared while shooting Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship. Vicky replied to me by saying, "Quite difficult to not feel scared after hearing that!"

      Speaking about his own fears regarding horror stories, Vicky recently said in an interview, "I was never a 'horror-film friendly' actor before doing Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. I was someone who would step out of the room if a horror movie was on. However, with this film, I was able to overcome my fear."

      The actor is currently homebound owing to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Recently, it was reported that Vicky's apartment complex in Mumbai, has been partially sealed after a 11-year-old girl tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Uri star continues to entertain his fans with his #quarantinediaries on social media.

      Vicky Kaushal Says His Movie Bhoot Helped Him Overcome Fear Of Horror Films

      Vicky Kaushal Says His Strangest Fear Is He'll Wake Up One Day And Not Know How To Act

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X