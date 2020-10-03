Bobby Deol Says He Became Alcoholic During His Darkest Phase; 'My Family Looked At Me With Sadness'

'I Just Gave Up One Day,' Says Bobby Deol

Bobby told Pinkvilla, "I was getting offers and they were not great films. I chose a certain kind of films. They didn't do well and they kept pushing me backwards in my career. I just gave up one day."

Bobby Deol Says He Was Replaced By Other New Faces In Films

He continued, "When I started, there was no PR and it was all just kicking in slowly. I didn't have a clue about it and soon enough, despite giving hit films, I saw that I was being replaced with other new faces. Yes, I wasn't getting work so I thought my career has ended, how will I be an earning member of my family. So it is important to have that fear."

Bobby Deol Says He Took To Alcohol And Lost Control Of His Life

Revisiting the darkest phase of his career, Bobby recalled, "While I was doing these films, I got into alcohol which is the worst thing you can do to yourself. My family looked at me with such sadness in their eyes. They were all worried and felt when will Bobby come out of it? My kids kept asking my wife, "Why doesn't papa go out to work?" And that suddenly snapped me out of it."

Bobby Deol Reveals What Advice Salman Khan Gave Him During That Phase

The actor said, "Then, I started meeting producers but they couldn't see the hunger in me. It was then that Salman (Khan) who I lovingly call mamu had given a piece of advice. He said, I climbed on your brother (Sunny) and Sanjay Dutt's shoulders during my bad phase. You also need to do films with another actor. So, I took it seriously and told me let me climb on yours, then."

Bobby Deol Says There Were A Lot Of Things Written About Him In The Press

"It was a dark period; it was horrible. As I said earlier, nobody can help you, they can only make you comfortable. People started saying that Bobby is enjoying, he's had his success and doesn't need to work. Or he is lazy," the actor told the entertainment portal.