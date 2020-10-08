Bollywood Celebrities Promote ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ Eatery In Delhi; ‘Make This Your Next Stop’

A viral video of an old man crying, who runs an eatery with his wife, has touched the hearts of Bollywood celebrities. Many of them, including Swara Bhasker, Suniel Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon, Chitrangda Singh and Nimrat Kaur, used their social media reach to promote the eatery called 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, as its business has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Urging his fans to help put the smile back on the old couple's faces, Suniel Shetty wrote, "Let's help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to."

Let’s help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to ❤️🙏. https://t.co/X4RNcYOA9w — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) October 8, 2020

Raveena Tandon has an interesting offer for those who eat at Baba Ka Dhaba. "#dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics ! #supportlocalbusiness #localvendors," she wrote.

Swara Bhasker promoted Baba Ka Dhaba and wrote, "Dilli, chalo Baba Ka Dhaba par matar paneer khaate hain. Malviya Nagar mein. #SupportSmallBusinesses #VocalForLocal #ShowHeart (Delhi, let's go to Baba Ka Dhaba and have some matar paneer in Malviya Nagar)."

Randeep Hooda tweeted, "Do visit if you are in Delhi! Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba."

Nimrat Kaur wrote on her Twitter handle, "Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocal."

Chitrangda Singh wrote, "Tough times for everyone .. this old couple is almost losing the fight . Please go get a meal if you're around here & show them some support."

