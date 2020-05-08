Brahmastra’s VFX Portions To Be Completed In London? Ayan Mukerji Being Cautious To Prevent Leaks

Ayan Mukerji's multi-starrer Brahmastra has delayed its shoot completion and therefore its release, quite a few times. It looks like the film, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy, may be delayed yet again due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

However, reports have surfaced stating that Ayan is going to have the VFX portions of the movie completed amid lockdown. He has reportedly hired a London based agency to work on these portions, with enormous care being taken to prevent leaking of scenes from the footage.

A Mid-Day reported quoted a source as saying, "A big portion of the footage has been despatched to the London crew in order that it will probably start engaged on the visible results on this interval. Conscious that outsourcing the job and sharing the content material can enhance the chance of the movie being leaked, Ayan needed solely a core crew of specialists engaged on it. The director handpicked a five-member crew who're the one individuals in possession of the footage."

Brahmastra was scheduled for theatrical release on December 4, but a 20-day schedule of the film was disrupted due to the lockdown.

Recently, rumours were afloat that Alia and Ranbir having taken a pay cut due to Brahmastra having exceeded its budget. However, producer Karan Johar rubbished the rumours and requested the media to not make assumptions about the happenings in the film fraternity, and look forward to only official information.

Brahmastra marks rumoured couple, Alia and Ranbir's first big-screen appearance together. The film is a fantasy drama.

