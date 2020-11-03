Chhalaang Director Hansal Mehta Screamed At Nushrratt Bharuccha On Sets As A Prank

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to make her debut on OTT with her upcoming movie Chhalaang, starring alongside Rajkummar Rao, Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla and others. She will be seen playing a computer teacher in this Hansal Mehta directorial. In a recent interview, Nushrratt opened up about the time Hansal screamed at her as part of a prank, when she couldn't deliver her dialogues in Haryanvi.

Recalling the fun Chhalaang's cast had on sets by playing a prank on her, Nushrratt told Hindustan Times, "It was the first day of shoot and the first time I was speaking in Haryanvi. They gave me a long dialogue in Haryanvi and I had to say it fast. All senior actors were there in front of me -- from Rajkummar, Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik and others and I just kept fumbling and messing up. They had actually thought of playing a prank on me. Hansal (Mehta) sir got angry and said on the mic 'What are you doing! How can you take 5 takes for this! This is such a simple dialogue!' I was worried that it was my first day and he was already thinking that I couldn't do it.

She added, "If it goes to my head that I am not doing well, then I am unable to do that shot even in 10 takes. It was take 15 and I had still not got it right. Later on, they all started laughing as they had planned Hansal ji to scream at me so that I got nervous and spoilt the scene. Then we all chilled together and I did the scene properly."

Chhalaang will be releasing on Diwali on Amazon Prime Video. Presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film has been produced by Luv Ranjan, Ajay Devgn, and Ankur Garg.

