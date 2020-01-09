Chhapaak Showered With Praises By Celebs; Film Hailed As Brilliant, Deepika Padukone As Incredible

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has opened to a fantastic reception by critics as well as audiences. Many have hailed the movie as being 'brilliant', and showered praises on Deepika for her performance as Malti, an acid attack survivor. Celebrities too had similar reactions to Chhapaak. From Arbaaz Khan to Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebrities have lauded Deepika for backing such a film.

Arbaaz Khan gave a pat on the back for Chhapaak team, tweeting, "#Chhapaak is not just a brilliant film by Megha Gulzar but a heart wrenching and inspiring story of Laxmi Agarwal , a woman who had the courage, dignity and strength to fight against all odds and bring to book her perpetrators. Well done team #Chhapaak."

#Chhapaak is not just a brilliant film by Megha Gulzar but a heart wrenching and inspiring story of Laxmi Agarwal , a woman who had the courage, dignity and strength to fight against all odds and bring to book her perpetrators. Well done team #Chhapaak — Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazSkhan) January 9, 2020

Riteish Deshmukh praised Deepika for a great debut as a producer. "Just watched #Chappak a brilliant film by one of my favourite film makers @meghnagulzar - @deepikapadukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor, her pain, her courage, her fight is pitch perfect. great debut as a producer @masseysahib is such a wonderful actor," he tweeted.

Just watched #Chappak a brilliant film by one of my favourite film makers @meghnagulzar - @deepikapadukone’s portrayal of an acid attack survivor, her pain, her courage, her fight is pitch perfect. great debut as a producer @masseysahib is such a wonderful actor- — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 8, 2020

Genelia Deshmukh showered praises on Deepika, director Meghna Gulzar, and Laxmi Agarwal, upon whom the film is based. "More power to these 3 women. @meghnagulzar for making an amazing film on a topic that needed to be discussed. @deepikapadukone for making a brave choice as an actor and producer and acing it to the tee. #LaxmiAgarwal for sharing your story with us. You inspire me. #Chaapak," she wrote.

More power to these 3 women. @meghnagulzar for making an amazing film on a topic that needed to be discussed. @deepikapadukone for making a brave choice as an actor and producer and acing it to the tee. #LaxmiAgarwal for sharing your story with us. You inspire me. #Chaapak — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 8, 2020

Calling the film 'soul stirring', Kunal Kapoor tweeted, "#Chapaak is such a powerful and important film. Soul stirring and uplifting! Directed with such sensitivity and beautifully performed. And @deepikapadukone is just incredible! What a brave choice to make as an actor and producer. @meghnagulzar @masseysahib Don't miss this one!!"

#Chapaak is such a powerful and important film. Soul stirring and uplifting! Directed with such sensitivity and beautifully performed. And @deepikapadukone is just incredible! What a brave choice to make as an actor and producer. @meghnagulzar @masseysahib Don't miss this one!! — Kunal Kapoor (@kapoorkkunal) January 9, 2020

Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "#Chhapaak is not just a film, but a reality! A Story of a henious crime, struggle & victory of a brave soul. Hats off @deepikapadukone for such a brilliant performance, huge respect ! @masseysahib you were amazing. @meghnagulzar take a bow for making this."

#Chhapaak is not just a film, but a reality! A Story of a henious crime, struggle & victory of a brave soul. Hats off @deepikapadukone for such a brilliant performance, huge respect ! @masseysahib you were amazing. @meghnagulzar take a bow for making this 🙌🏻 — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) January 8, 2020

Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, "Just walked out of the premier of #Chappak it is by far one of the most hard hitting films I have ever seen. @meghnagulzar Ji . This is a gem. FANTASTIC writing and direction. Brilliant performances by all. @masseysahib your simplicity is indeed magnetic Amol Ji."

Just walked out of the premier of #Chappak it is by far one of the most hard hitting films I have ever seen. @meghnagulzar Ji . This is a gem. FANTASTIC writing and direction. Brilliant performances by all. @masseysahib your simplicity is indeed magnetic Amol Ji 🤗🙏🏻 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 8, 2020

(All social media posts are unedited.)

