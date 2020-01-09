    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Chhapaak Showered With Praises By Celebs; Film Hailed As Brilliant, Deepika Padukone As Incredible

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has opened to a fantastic reception by critics as well as audiences. Many have hailed the movie as being 'brilliant', and showered praises on Deepika for her performance as Malti, an acid attack survivor. Celebrities too had similar reactions to Chhapaak. From Arbaaz Khan to Genelia Deshmukh, Bollywood celebrities have lauded Deepika for backing such a film.

      Chhapaak Gets Showered With Praises By Bollywood Celebs

      Arbaaz Khan gave a pat on the back for Chhapaak team, tweeting, "#Chhapaak is not just a brilliant film by Megha Gulzar but a heart wrenching and inspiring story of Laxmi Agarwal , a woman who had the courage, dignity and strength to fight against all odds and bring to book her perpetrators. Well done team #Chhapaak."

      Riteish Deshmukh praised Deepika for a great debut as a producer. "Just watched #Chappak a brilliant film by one of my favourite film makers @meghnagulzar - @deepikapadukone's portrayal of an acid attack survivor, her pain, her courage, her fight is pitch perfect. great debut as a producer @masseysahib is such a wonderful actor," he tweeted.

      Genelia Deshmukh showered praises on Deepika, director Meghna Gulzar, and Laxmi Agarwal, upon whom the film is based. "More power to these 3 women. @meghnagulzar for making an amazing film on a topic that needed to be discussed. @deepikapadukone for making a brave choice as an actor and producer and acing it to the tee. #LaxmiAgarwal for sharing your story with us. You inspire me. #Chaapak," she wrote.

      Calling the film 'soul stirring', Kunal Kapoor tweeted, "#Chapaak is such a powerful and important film. Soul stirring and uplifting! Directed with such sensitivity and beautifully performed. And @deepikapadukone is just incredible! What a brave choice to make as an actor and producer. @meghnagulzar @masseysahib Don't miss this one!!"

      Jackky Bhagnani wrote, "#Chhapaak is not just a film, but a reality! A Story of a henious crime, struggle & victory of a brave soul. Hats off @deepikapadukone for such a brilliant performance, huge respect ! @masseysahib you were amazing. @meghnagulzar take a bow for making this."

      Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted, "Just walked out of the premier of #Chappak it is by far one of the most hard hitting films I have ever seen. @meghnagulzar Ji . This is a gem. FANTASTIC writing and direction. Brilliant performances by all. @masseysahib your simplicity is indeed magnetic Amol Ji."

      (All social media posts are unedited.)

      ALSO READ: Chhapaak First Review Is Out: Did Deepika Padukone Manage To Win The Hearts Of Early Moviegoers?

      ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Says Her Depression Spiralled Again During Chhapaak, Had A Counsellor On Sets

      Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue