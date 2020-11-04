Complaint Filed Against Poonam Pandey For Shooting 'Obscene' Video: Report

Actor Poonam Pandey recently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up her shoot in Goa. A new report has revealed that the women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dam.

The ANI report also revealed that the First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Canacona Police Station in Goa. The report further stated that another FIR has also been filed against an unknown person for the shooting of the video. The tweet by ANI read, "FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam."

Earlier, Pandey had filed a complaint in Goa alleging that her husband, Sam Bombay had molested, threatened and assaulted her in Canacona village, where she was shooting for her film. After being arrested, Sam was granted bail by Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi on a surety of Rs 20,000.

Poonam and Sam reportedly were in a live-in relationship for two years after which they got engaged in July 2020. The duo tied the knot last month in September 2020 amidst their close friends and family members at their Mumbai home. Poonam shared the news with fans on Instagram a week later and wrote, "Here's looking forward to seven lifetimes with you."

