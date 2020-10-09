Dilip Kumar And Saira Banu Will Not Celebrate Their Wedding Anniversary This Year

Veteran actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu will not be celebrating their wedding anniversary this year. Dilip Kumar's official Twitter handle shared a message from Saira, which said that the couple will be foregoing their anniversary celebrations this year as they lost two of their brothers to the pandemic. She also requested their well-wishers to pray for everyone's well being in these challenging times, and wished everyone to stay safe.

"Message from Saira Banu Khan: Oct. 11, is always the most beautiful day in my life. Dilip Saheb married me on this day and made my cherished dreams come true. This year, we are not celebrating. You all know we lost two of our brothers, Ahsan Bhai and Aslam Bhai ..," read Dilip Kumar's tweet.

A few weeks back, Ahsan and Aslam Khan, two of Dilip's brothers tested positive for COVID-19 and passed away at a hospital in Mumbai. After their demise, Saira revealed that her husband had not been informed of his brothers' passing.

In another tweet, the message continued, "The unprecedented turmoil due to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken many lives and caused sorrow in many many families. In the current circumstances, we request all of you, our dear friends, to pray for each other's safety and well being. May God be with us all. Stay Safe.."

Recently, the Pakistan government announced that it will be restoring Dilip's ancestral home at the Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar. Both Dilip and Saira expressed their gratitude and happiness over this move by neighbouring country.

