Disha Salian's Parents, Sooraj Pancholi File Complaint Against Puneet Vashisht For Defamatory Post

Sooraj Pancholi's Complaint

Sooraj Pancholi in his complaint said, "Mischievous stories are planted in social media by Mr Puneet Vashisht and larger organised crime syndicate. The police should ask them to procure evidence for their theory and if they do not have any, action should be taken."

Sooraj Pancholi Says His Mother Is Worried He Might Hurt Himself

He had told India Today that his mother Zarina Wahab, is worried he will hurt himself. "She has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant's death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there's anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don't be quiet.'" Sooraj added, "I'm not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don't discuss with my family because I know they're stressed because of me."

Senior Inspector Reveals FIR Has Not Been Filed Yet

Meanwhile, Senior Inspector Rajendra Thakur of Versova Police Station told Indian Express that no FIR has been registered yet. "We have received the complaint and are conducting an inquiry," said the official. Disha's parents had also refuted claims made in Puneet's post. Her father told India Today, "As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear."