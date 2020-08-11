    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sanjay Dutt Announces Break From Work Owing To Health Reasons

      By
      |

      Sanjay Dutt took to his Twitter handle to announce that he will be taking a break from work to undergo medical treatment. He reassured fans that there is nothing to worry or speculate about, and that he will be back soon.

      Sanjay Dutt Announces Break From Work

      Sanjay shared a note which read, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!"

      The Agneepath actor was recently hospitalized owing to breathing difficulties. He was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He tested negative for COVID-19 and was kept under observation in the non-COVID ICU ward. Sanjay returned home two days later, on August 10.

      Talking about work, Sanjay will next be seen in Sadak 2, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film is a sequel to the 1991 film Sadak, and is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Mukesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films. Sadak 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

      Apart from Sadak 2, Sanjay has a number of other films lined up such as 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Torbaaz, Shamshera, and Prithviraj.

      ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Discharged From Hospital, Returns Home

      ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt Admitted To Hospital After Developing Breathing Issues, Tests Negative For COVID-19

      Read more about: sanjay dutt
      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X